Menendez Family Feeling 'Confident,' Lawyer Teases 'Developments' at Hearing

The Menendez Brothers are taking their first big step toward possibly getting out of prison ... and their family is feeling good about their chances ahead of Monday's hearing.

We caught up with Bryan Freedman, the attorney representing Erik and Lyle Menendez's family, this morning outside the Van Nuys Courthouse, where he expressed optimism regarding their case ... teasing "some developments" are likely to come through after the controversial siblings appear, by Zoom, in court.

Watch the video, Freedman made it clear he was "feeling good," confidently predicting "success" for Erik and Lyle in their bid for release.

The attorney also noted he has no concerns about the new judge overseeing the hearing -- nor is he sweating the incoming L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who beat out current D.A. George Gascón on Election Day.

Gascón has pushed hard for the Menendez Brothers to be resentenced, notably announcing his recommendation back in October.

Still, Freedman "can't imagine" the new D.A. wouldn't want "the right result here" ... if for some reason the release decision came after Gascón left office.

Freedman wasn't the only one exuding positivity ahead of the brothers' hearing, either. Their relatives, who showed up to support Erik and Lyle's first court appearance in 28 years, told us they were feeling "confident" while walking into the court.

