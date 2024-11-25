Teddi Mellencamp and Ex-Husband Won't Celebrate Thanksgiving Together

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave won’t be celebrating Turkey Day together this year as they continue navigating their divorce … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the couple, who recently filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage, will spend Thanksgiving apart. We’re told Teddi will spend the holiday with their kids -- Slate, Cruz, and Dove at her famous father, John Mellencamp's home in Indiana. It’s a holiday tradition for Teddi and her family to be there.

Our sources say normally, Edwin would join the Mellencamps for the holiday, but this year, he’ll be spending the day with his own relatives, including his eldest daughter, Isabella, who he shares with a previous partner.

Mellencamp filed new court documents on Friday, updating her position on custody matters. Initially, she sought sole physical and legal custody of their three children, allowing Edwin visitation rights. However, Teddi is now requesting joint physical and legal custody, aligning with Edwin’s own request for shared custody.