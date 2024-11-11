Kyle Richards Plans to 'Guide' BFF Teddi Mellencamp Through 'Sad' Divorce

Teddi Mellencamp isn't alone as she navigates her newly minted single status ... best friend Kyle Richards is offering up plenty of advice during this trying time.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star made it clear she's standing by her BFF and former costar after John Mellencamp's daughter filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage last week.

While chatting with E! News, Kyle, who is currently separated from husband Mauricio Umansky, said she "wasn't surprised" by her pal's marriage coming to an end ... though, she was "sad" to learn the update.

She added ... "I see two people that I know once really loved each other very much—and I'm sure still do—and have this beautiful family and you see them go through something like this. I feel like we're just getting way too comfortable seeing this now in our group."

Since she's gone through her own high-profile split, Kyle indicated she's going to share what she has learned about heartbreak with Teddi, adding ... "I can help guide her a little bit should she need it."

Though, Teddi is a bit more advanced in her own divorce journey ... given the fact that she and husband Edwin Arroyave have actually filed for divorce -- unlike Kyle and Mauricio.

As TMZ previously reported, Kyle and Mauricio shared they were having trouble in their marriage back in July 2023 ... but shot down divorce rumors, at the time.

However, by October Kyle confirmed the real estate tycoon had moved out ... and he's since moved on with girlfriend Nikita Khan.

Fellow 'RHOBH' stars Dorit and PK Kemsley followed suit with their own separation announcement ... noting they'd made the "difficult decision to take some time apart."