RHOBH Star Kathy Hilton Guided Off Runaway During Fashion Show

Gets In The Way Of Model On Catwalk

Kathy Hilton caused a bit of a stir at a Los Angeles fashion show, bumping into a model as she walked the runway – and the embarrassing moment was caught on video.

Not Kathy IN THE MIDDLE of the runway during Sutton’s fashion show 😭💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/evIZ70eKmZ — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 23, 2024 @queensofbravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended Monday's event to support fellow cast member Sutton Stracke. Other RHOBH stars were also in the crowd, namely Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Erike Jayne and her mom, Renee Chahoy.

Watch ... Kathy was standing on the runway chatting with Renee when the statuesque model struts up behind her and placed a gentle hand on her back to guide her out of the way.

Stunned and mortified, Kathy turned to the model with the other RHOBH women who also seemed surprised.

Kathy quickly began to shuffle back to her seat as the model continued down the catwalk with a smile on her face. Seems like the model wasn't particularly upset by Kathy's slight intrusion.

But, some fans of RHOBH weren't so forgiving, taking to social media to blast Kathy for being rude and lacking decorum.

Other than that, the fashion show went off without a hitch and was a great success.