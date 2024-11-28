Peter Madrigal Hints He Might Be the Last One Standing on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Play video content TMZ.com

"Vanderpump Rules" is going to have a clean sweep of it's cast for Season 12, but not if you pick up what Peter Madrigal is puttin' down.

We got Peter outside SUR restaurant in WeHo Friday night, and he addressed a story TMZ broke a few days back ... that there will be an entirely new cast for the next season. Peter seems to think there's an outlier -- or maybe more accurately an inlier -- someone who's gonna stick around, and he repeatedly insinuates it's him!

As you know, the ratings have been sagging, but the show did have a resurgence after the whole cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Rachel Leviss. The show got super popular after that, but it's time for some fresh faces and bodies that will actually work at Sur.

One of the problems with the show ... the stars started getting so famous and making so much money they stopped working at the restaurant. Producers are now clearly aiming for some hungry, good-looking folks who will do what made the show famous in the first place.