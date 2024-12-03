Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Asks Aaron Rodgers About Political Career In New Doc Trailer

The cameras were rolling when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to get Aaron Rodgers into politics ... with new footage showing the former presidential candidate asking the quarterback about the possibility of a career in government -- and it's all featured in a new Netflix documentary.

A teaser for the upcoming Rodgers project dropped during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday ... and there are plenty of interesting nuggets throughout the short clip.

While Rodgers said the three-part series chronicles a lot of his Achilles rehab and a trip down to Costa Rica -- where his Ayahuasca experiences famously took place -- it also briefly shows a conversation between Rodgers and RFK Jr.

BREAKING: Enigma is a three-part documentary series about @AaronRodgers12 that will be released on Netflix on December 17th



"Have you thought about going into politics?" Kennedy asked while the two were out on a hike in February 2024.

The trailer then cuts to a few shots of Rodgers' spiritual journeys ... but it's fair to assume more from the RFK Jr. convo when the show drops on Dec. 17.

As we previously reported, there was real smoke to the idea ... with RFK Jr. confirming Rodgers was on the short list of potential running mates -- and the NFL vet was reportedly interested in the idea.

The 41-year-old said he felt "vulnerable" to open up and allow the people to be around for his activities for the doc -- but admitted he was "thankful for the people I met in the process."