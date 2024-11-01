Aaron Rodgers Poses W/ Secret Weapon After Jets Win, Water & Cayenne Pepper

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets kept their season on life support with a big win over C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans ... and the MVP of the game?? Well, it wasn't a player or coach ... it was water with cayenne pepper!

Rodgers (as he's pretty accustomed to) made news this week when he revealed he'd discovered "a little fountain of youth" with the drink, saying he added it to his rehab regimen for his ruptured Achilles.

Well, after Gang Green's 21-17 win over the current AFC South leaders, Rodgers and the teammate who recommended the drink to him, punter Thomas Morstead, posed together for a picture!

The bottle -- with a homemade "Morstead Secret Stuff" label -- had a distinct red color to it ... perhaps indicating Aaron put an extra shake or two of the red pepper ... given the 38-year-old had a quick turnaround after playing the Patriots on Sunday.

According to the Cleveland Clinic ... Aaron and Thomas aren't crazy. The drink has multiple health benefits, including heart protection, improved digestion and even pain relief, according to the renowned hospital.

While the spicy drink has plenty of believers, NFL legend J.J. Watt initially wasn't one of them, saying earlier in the week ... "I'm so sick of talking about this s**t," Watt said. "Like it's not working, you're 2-6."

But, we may have ourselves a new convert. After the Jets won, Watt said he was going to make himself one of the drinks.

No problem admitting when I’m wrong and clearly was wrong about this one tonight.



Gonna grab myself a glass of cayenne water and head to bed.



Touché Jets. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 1, 2024 @JJWatt