Aaron Rodgers Cuddles Puppy At Jets Training Camp

Forget, J-E-T-S ... Aaron Rodgers was more into P-U-P-S at New York training camp Wednesday -- snuggling an adorable pooch after his squad's workout!!

The team brought in some doggos in order to raise awareness for the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey ... and almost immediately, one took a liking to NY's star signal-caller.

Play video content New York Jets

The little ball of fur crawled into the quarterback's arms ... and then licked his face repeatedly.

Aaron was clearly loving it -- he gave the good boy a bunch of scratchies ... all while revealing he is, in fact, in the market for a new pet.

Some of Rodgers' wideouts got in on the cute action as well ... with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard getting some alone time with a few of the dogs.

Unclear if any of the players ultimately walked away with a new roommate, but the Jets said they were going to help pets at St. Hubert's find forever homes nonetheless.

In a post on X, they said they'd donate $5 for every person who requests a quote from the animal shelters between now and New Year's Eve.