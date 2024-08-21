Aaron Rodgers Says He Was 'Upset' Over Gay Rumors, 'Disrespectful' To LGBTQ Community

Aaron Rodgers is opening up on his decision more than a decade ago to set the record straight on his sexuality ... saying he was frustrated the rumor was "meant to shame the idea of being gay."

The New York Jets quarterback famously proclaimed he "really, really" liked women amid speculation surrounding his dating life when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers back in 2013 ... and in Ian O'Connor's new biography, "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," he explained why he addressed the claims.

"I think I was upset at the framing [of the rumor] because it was meant to shame the idea of being gay, and I have so many friends that are gay in the community," the four-time MVP said.

Rodgers admitted he "could give a s***" what people think of him, but what really set him off was the negative connotation that came with the rumor.

"I'm like, 'Say anything you want about me, but do you understand these people are using this to shame the idea of being gay?'" he added. "That's just disrespectful to all my friends who are in the community who don't believe that it's a choice."

"They were making it seem like you’re shaming people for being gay, when a lot of them, if you ask them, they didn’t ask for this life. 'This is who I am.'"

Rodgers has had several high-profile relationships throughout his Hall of Fame career ... from Olivia Munn to Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley, who he was engaged to until their split in 2022.

He was also spotted with Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens' model daughter, Mallory ... although it's unclear if that's still a thing.