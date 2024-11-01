Aaron Rodgers Denies Bad Blood W/ Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans, We Shook Hands!

... 'He Was The First Hand I Shook!'

Aaron Rodgers is putting to bed any rumors he was shaded by Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans following the Jets 21-17 win on Thursday night ... saying the two dapped each other up -- the cameras just missed it!

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Friday morning ... where good buddy A.J. Hawk asked whether there was any beef between the two men after video began circulating online seemingly showing Ryans ignoring Rodgers after the clock hit 00:00.

Some fans speculated the alleged beef was due to AR's relationship with fired Jets HC, Robert Saleh, who is friends with DeMeco.

The 39-year-old was confused at first ... clearly not aware of the controversy. Then the guys pulled up the clip.

Rodgers joked about the video, calling Ryans a "punk" ... before revealing he had in fact shared a moment with the opposing coach.

"I shook his hand and told him how much I respected him," Rodgers told the guys. "And, I wished him good luck for the rest of the year."

Aaron added ... "We did the whole respect, you tap him on the chest, the respect thing."