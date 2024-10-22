Aaron Rodgers Says He's Never Eaten A Booger Despite 'Bad Look' 'SNF' Scene

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers says he's never once eaten one of his boogers ... even if it sure looked like he did during the Jets game Sunday night.

The star quarterback was adamant about the matter when Pat McAfee brought it up to him during Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" ... insisting he's never, ever dug for gold and then shoved it down his mouth.

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

"I've actually never eaten my boogers," he told Pat, matter-of-factly. "That's one thing I'm very proud of."

The 40-year-old did, though, at least acknowledge that the "Sunday Night Football" cameras certainly made it seem like he committed the foul while on the sidelines of NY's loss to the Steelers.

"It's a tough look to try and defend," he said with a smile. "Because that video is a little incriminating."

But Rodgers said if there was a different angle ... he's positive it would show no snot touched his tongue.

"But, yeah," he added. "It's a bad look."