Terry Bradshaw Says Steelers Should Start Justin Fields Over Russell Wilson

Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw says if he were in charge, Justin Fields would still be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh -- and NOT Russell Wilson!

We caught up with Hall of Famer turned excellent FOX NFL analyst out in L.A. ... and with a ton of speculation that the org. is getting ready to switch to Wilson, we asked Terry if Fields should keep his starting gig.

"He's played well enough to keep the job, in my opinion," he said.

While Bradshaw didn't say the Steelers -- who sit tied for first in the AFC North at 4-2 -- couldn't win with Russ ... he thinks Justin's the team's best bet, saying "I'd hang my hat with the young guy."

"I'm gonna stay with Fields," TB said. "I think he's played really good. He's such a great athlete, he can throw, and I think he just fits the team he has right now."

Of course, both Russell and Justin were brought in during the offseason. The plan was for Wilson to start ... but then he got hurt.

While Bradshaw was singing the praises of the fourth-year signal caller, Fields had a different assessment of his play ... and he wasn't pleased with himself.

"I don't think I played good enough," Fields told reporters. "If I'm being real with you. If I'm being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don't think there would be any sort of, who should be playing, who should not."