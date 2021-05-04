Terry Bradshaw Rips Aaron Rodgers For Packers Drama ... 'Just Retire & Go Do 'Jeopardy!''

"With him being that upset shows me just how weak he is."

Terry Bradshaw is straight-up PISSED over the way Aaron Rodgers is handling his beef with the Packers ... and the Hall of Famer is growing so tired of seeing it, he's now urging the NFL MVP to just retire.

Bradshaw dropped the passionate criticism while appearing on WFAN's "Moose & Maggie" this week ... repeatedly calling Rodgers "weak" for beefing with the Pack.

‘It makes him look weak’ - Terry Bradshaw on Aaron Rodgers displeasure with the Packers



Do you agree?



pic.twitter.com/vT52pRnpT8 — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) May 3, 2021 @MaggieGray

"For him to be upset, my God, I don’t understand that," Bradshaw says.

"Who the hell cares who you draft?" Terry added. "He's a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year [Jordan Love]?!"

Bradshaw says if he were running the Packers, he would NOT give into Rodgers' trade demands ... and would simply just let the quarterback walk if he's truly that upset.

"Here’s what I would do: I wouldn’t budge," Bradshaw said of how he'd handle running the Packers through this drama.

"Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You are [37]. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that. It just makes him look weak."

Bradshaw continued, "Probably he should just retire and go do 'Jeopardy!' That's the way I look at it. But, I wouldn't budge. I'm strong about stuff like that. I wouldn't budge a bit."

Bradshaw says back when he was with the Steelers ... he embraced when his team would draft other QBs to try to replace him -- explaining, "I wasn’t worried about those guys."

"They didn’t scare me a bit. So, I don’t understand why he is so upset at Green Bay.”

For his part, Rodgers has reportedly been mad at the Packers for months ... upset over his contract and some of the team's personnel decisions -- including when GB picked Love in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft instead of selecting a top wide receiver.

Play video content Green Bay Packers

Packers brass has said repeatedly it will not trade the disgruntled star ... with GM Brian Gutekunst saying last week, "I do think he'll play for us again."