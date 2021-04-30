Packers GM Says Team Won't Trade Aaron Rodgers, 'I Do Think He'll Play For Us Again'

... 'I Do Think He'll Play For Us Again'

Like it or not, it seems Aaron Rodgers will HAVE to play for the Packers this season ... 'cause the team's GM said Thursday night Green Bay has zero plans to trade the QB.

Brian Gutekunst, who took over GM duties for the Pack back in 2018, acknowledged there is a bit of a rift with their star signal-caller at the moment ... though he insisted the issues won't be resolved with a trade.

"We're not going to trade Aaron Rodgers," Gutekunst said after the 2021 NFL Draft's first round wrapped up.

"The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean?" Gutekunst added. "He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader."

Of course, Rodgers has reportedly reached his breaking point with the team ... with multiple reports saying Thursday Aaron wants out BADLY.

Rodgers has been upset with his contract ... and he's made it clear he hasn't loved some of the team's personnel moves -- including when the Packers drafted a quarterback (Jordan Love) in the 2020 NFL Draft's 1st round instead of a wideout.

But, Gutekunst seemed confident both sides will work things out for the 2021 season ... telling reporters, "I do think he'll play for us again."

"We're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts."

In fact, the Packers have already rebuked trade offers from at least one team ... 49ers GM John Lynch told reporters Thursday he inquired about the QB before the draft -- but added, "It wasn't happening."