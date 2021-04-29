Packers’ Marcedes Lewis Genuinely Sad About Aaron Rodgers ... 'We Need Him'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis REALLY hopes Aaron Rodgers sticks around ... admitting he'll be heartbroken to lose his QB.

Lewis and Rodgers have become close friends since Marcedes joined the Pack back in 2018 ... and knows how special of a player he is.

So, when he saw the reports Thursday about Aaron wanting out of Green Bay -- Lewis admitted he's sad about the whole situation ... but ultimately respects whatever decision Rodgers makes.

"I hope it's something that can get worked out," Lewis told us in L.A. on Thursday ... "He IS Green Bay and we need him to do what we want to do next year."

Lewis says whatever is happening behind the scenes is "between him and the front office and I'm just hoping they can figure it out and A-Rodge returns so we can handle business."

Marcedes gives Rodgers -- the league's reigning MVP -- a TON of credit for leading the team to the NFC championship game the past 2 seasons ... but admits he wants a RING and knows Aaron gives him the best chance to win it.