Aaron Rodgers Gets Mushy W/ Shailene Woodley In Couple Interview, 'You're So Cute, Baby'

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are officially that couple -- the two got super mushy during an interview together at Disney, gushing over each other uncontrollably!!

The power duo -- which went public with their engagement back in February -- sat down for a couples questionnaire at Disney World earlier this month ... and it didn't take long for the sappiness to flow.

After the interviewer asked, "What is one thing that always makes you smile?" -- the two pointed at each other and swooned.

"This guy," Woodley said. "You," Rodgers added.

Shailene continued, "Oh! You're so cute, baby!" Rodgers followed up, "Yeah. You always make me smile."

The lovefest didn't stop there, though ... when the two were asked how they unwind after a long day -- Shailene said a bath and wine, which made Rodgers chime in with this nugget ...

"I was going to say cuddle time ..."

Shailene then admitted the two sing Disney songs together often ... while Rodgers said the plan for their Disney experience that day was to basically make out all over the park.