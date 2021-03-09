Aaron Rodgers Looking Forward To Fatherhood After Shailene Woodley Engagement

Play video content Breaking News Zenith Watches

NFL MVP ... engagement to stunning actress ... and, next, fatherhood?!?

Aaron Rodgers says that's the plan ... with the Green Bay Packers superstar saying he's eyeing having a baby now that he's engaged to Shailene Woodley.

The quarterback made the revelation during a chat with Zenith Watches last week ... saying fatherhood is the next life goal he'd like to reach.

"I just think it'd be so fun," Rodgers said of being a dad. "I've dreamt about what that would be like and I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."

37-year-old Rodgers says he's not sure exactly when he'd like to head down that road -- he explained it might not be in the "immediate future" -- but he added he's still pumped about the idea regardless.

"I've done a pretty good job taking care of myself for the last 37 years," Rodgers said. "I look forward to taking care of another life at some point too."

As we previously reported, Rodgers announced his engagement in February after he won the NFL's MVP award.

Woodley confirmed the news a few weeks later and raved about the QB in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, playfully calling the QB a "nerd."