Shailene Woodley Gushes Over 'Nerd' Aaron Rodgers ... We've Been Engaged For A While!!!

Shailene Woodley says she and NFL star Aaron Rodgers have been engaged for "a while" ... revealing she's smitten with the quarterback who she believes is just a big "nerd."

"I don't know him as a football guy," the 29-year-old "Big Little Lies" actress told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this week. "I know him as the nerd who wants to host 'Jeopardy!'"

"That's the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports."

Woodley did not say when or how she and Rodgers first met ... but she revealed everything kicked off at some point during the pandemic.

"We met during this wacky, wacky time," Woodley said.

The surprising part about their relationship, though, is Woodley says she truly had no idea how good the 37-year-old NFL MVP is at football when she was first introduced to him.

Woodley says she had never seen a football game -- let alone been to one in person -- explaining, "I didn't really grow up with sports. Especially American sports."

But, Woodley appeared very happy with how things were going with the Packers star nonetheless ... explaining Aaron is "a wonderful, incredible human being."

By the way, Woodley says her dog is also happy the engagement is happening ... saying her future hubby is an ELITE fetch player!!