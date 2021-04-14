Aaron Rodgers Clowns 'Jeopardy!' Contestants For Missing Packers Answer, Come On!

We'll take "Questions you don't want to get wrong when Aaron Rodgers is hosting for $400, Aaron!"

Three contestants on "Jeopardy!" were straight-up clowned by Aaron Rodgers after NONE of them correctly answered a clue about the Green Bay Packers ... and it was all hilarious!

Just minutes into the show -- which Rodgers is still celeb hosting this week -- one contestant picked a $400 clue that said this ... "In the 1960s these midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship trophies."

The answer is obvious, it's the organization that pays Rodgers -- the Packers! But none of the three contestants knew it -- and none even tried to buzz in with a guess!

That left Rodgers dumbfounded ... with the QB throwing his hands up in the air and saying, "Green Bay Packers????"

Rodgers playfully added, "Dennis, go again. I guess."

The next question was about the Boston Celtics ... and after contestant Erick got that one right, Aaron quipped, "Oh! You know that one, huh? OK."

The whole thing was super funny ... and it's starting to beg the question, could Rodgers seriously take over full-time for the late, great Alex Trebek?