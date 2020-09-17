Terry Bradshaw's Kinda Sure He's the Alpha on Family's New Reality Show

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Terry Bradshaw says he's the undisputed Kris Jenner of his family's reality TV show ... but he still wants to double-check on his alpha status with his wife!!!

The 4-time Super Bowl champion joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we asked him who comes off as top-dog on "The Bradshaw Bunch," his family's new show, debuting tonight on E!.

Ya gotta see his answer because it's amazing ... Terry tells us he's probably going to be the alpha, but then looks off-camera to make sure his wife Tammy approves!

Hilarious, TB. Just hilarious.

'Bradshaw Bunch' follows Tammy, Terry, his 3 daughters and their husbands ... living on the family's Oklahoma ranch. The show is following in the footsteps of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" -- which, as you know, is ending next year -- and the NFL legend told us he's fully aware his fam might be coming along at the perfect time

Terry says this new 'Bunch' is gonna be chock-full of humor and good times ... 2 things the country needs right now. As for who's really the alpha?