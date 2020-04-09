Terry Bradshaw Says Dan Fouts Was Better Than Tom Brady, TB12's Not The GOAT

Breaking News

Terry Bradshaw says there's NO WAY Tom Brady is the greatest QB of all time ... citing -- and this isn't a typo -- Dan Fouts in his explanation.

Of course, there's been a bit of TB12 on TB12 negativity as of late ... with Bradshaw saying Brady's move to Tampa Bay was more about ego than winning.

The Steelers legend hasn't let up on Brady 2 weeks later ... saying the 6-time Super Bowl champ isn't even close to being the top QB in NFL history.

"I don’t think he’s the greatest quarterback of all-time," Bradshaw told 93.7 The Fan’s "Cook and Joe Show" on Thursday.

"He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No! Is he better than Dan Fouts? No! Dan Marino? No!"

"I'm talking talent-wise when you're putting all of it together."

Bradshaw says Brady's rings make him the "best" QB ... but not BETTER than everyone else.

"Is he better than Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe."

Of course, the most puzzling name Bradshaw threw out was Fouts ... and no offense to the guy (he's a Hall of Famer!) ... but he didn't put up even close to Brady numbers and has zero rings.

For example, Brady has 287 more TDs, 31,000 more passing yards and 63 LESS interceptions than Fouts.