Tom Brady's New Buccaneers Jersey Revealed, Big Improvement

Breaking News

Here they are ... the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys.

In other words ... here's what Tom Brady will be wearing next season!!!

It's gonna be weird to see TB12 suit up in anything other than the Patriots' color scheme ... but now we can officially start to picture it in our minds.

The new-look Bucs finally ditched the dumpster fire of a jersey design that they were stuck with since 2014 -- yeah, not many people liked them -- and it's a big improvement.

It's kinda a bummer ... 'cause a lot of folks were hoping the team would go back to its awesome Creamsicle look ... but it appears that ain't happenin'.

The Bucs debuted the new look on Tuesday ... and the biggest change is eliminating the zig-zaggy number font. They're VERY similar to the Derrick Brooks-era unis.

"This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans," Bucs owner Ed Glazer said in a statement.

The funny part -- the Bucs sent out a hype vid for the new threads ... and had to post a disclaimer, considering Chris Godwin was spotted in his #12 jersey, which now belongs to Brady.

Bucs fans have to be happy ... and now they can finally get that #12 Brady jersey, which are already for sale on the Bucs team shop site.