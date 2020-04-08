Tom Brady Gushes Over New Landlord Derek Jeter, 'It's Nice To Rent!'

Breaking News

What happens if something breaks in Tom Brady's new mansion in Tampa??

HE GETS DEREK JETER'S ASS TO COME FIX IT!!!

"I call and I bitch to him and he gets it fixed," Brady said. "So, he does what he's got to do."

Brady spoke all about being Jeter's newest tenant in Florida with Howard Stern on Wednesday morning ... and TB12 couldn't have been happier with his new landlord.

The Buccaneers QB says he turned to the Yankees legend on super-short notice to get him a proper place ... and he says Derek has more than delivered with his Tampa Bay pad.

In fact, Brady -- who says Jeter even left the place furnished for him -- said of the whole process, "It's nice to rent!"

"I would definitely say you get all of the benefits with none of the responsibility. So I'm totally cool with this."

Brady says the openness of the home is taking some getting used to ... back in Massachusetts, he says it was nearly impossible for fans to drive up to his door.

But, now, he claims boats pull up to his backyard and people are congregating outside on the streets.

"It's a little different," Brady said. But, the QB added, "Derek did a pretty good job of screening it."

As for monthly payments, Brady says he and Jeter had NO discussions of that ... claiming their reps got all the dollars and cents talked out before he moved in.

By the way, that monthly rent check is reportedly somewhere between $75,000-$100,000 ... which ain't much for Tom, who signed a 2-year, $50 MILLION deal with the Bucs.

