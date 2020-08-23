Terry Bradshaw Selling Hawaii Condo For $1.3 Million, Ocean & Mountain Views

Wanna live like an NFL legend in paradise?? Say "aloha" to Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw's epic condo in Hawaii ... which is on the market for $1.3 million!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 4-time Super Bowl champ is looking to part ways with his 3-bed, 3-bath pad in Waimea ... which is decked out with all the bells and whistles -- including some incredible views of the ocean and mountains!!

The 2,111-square-foot Wai'ula'ula condo includes a spacious kitchen with granite tops and mahogany cabinets ... and living room and 2 master suites equipped with surround sound speakers.

The crib also has all the perks of being inside the luxurious Mauna Kea Resort ... including amenities like an infinity pool, outdoor grill, spa, game room, tennis court and more available to club members.

And, get this -- the place is walking distance from the 11th fairway of the famous Hapuna Golf Course, which was designed with help from Arnold Palmer!!!

The condo -- listed with Michele Paape of Venture Sotheby's International Reality -- is set at $1.3 million.

What a "Steel!!!"