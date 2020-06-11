Inside Ariana Grande's New $13.7 Million Hollywood Hills Crib

Ariana Grande $13.7 Mil for Best Views in H'Wood!!! Inside Her New Hills Crib

6/11/2020 7:01 AM PT
Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills House
Launch Gallery
The Hollywood Hills Home Launch Gallery
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Ariana Grande is movin' on up ... quite literally 'cause her new pad is up in a very coveted area of the Hollywood Hills.

The singer dropped a cool $13.7 million for this mansion in the famous "Bird Streets" neighborhood ... where just about every resident is a huge celebrity. The home has 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, but ya gotta imagine it's the fitness studio, wellness center and 300-bottle wine cellar that really sealed the deal. Would for us, anyway.

The floor-to-ceiling windows offer some incredible views ... whether you're craving canyon or ocean views, it's designed to take your breath away. Some sick pocket walls open up to an infinity-edge pool, perfect for parties or getting the perfect 'Gram pic.

As if all of that wasn't appealing enough ... it appears Ariana also got a steal. The house reportedly was on the market 2 years ago for $25.5 million and, more recently, for about $17.5.

That's one Grande discount.

Related Articles

80 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later