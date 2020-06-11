Inside Ariana Grande's New $13.7 Million Hollywood Hills Crib

Ariana Grande is movin' on up ... quite literally 'cause her new pad is up in a very coveted area of the Hollywood Hills.

The singer dropped a cool $13.7 million for this mansion in the famous "Bird Streets" neighborhood ... where just about every resident is a huge celebrity. The home has 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, but ya gotta imagine it's the fitness studio, wellness center and 300-bottle wine cellar that really sealed the deal. Would for us, anyway.

The floor-to-ceiling windows offer some incredible views ... whether you're craving canyon or ocean views, it's designed to take your breath away. Some sick pocket walls open up to an infinity-edge pool, perfect for parties or getting the perfect 'Gram pic.

As if all of that wasn't appealing enough ... it appears Ariana also got a steal. The house reportedly was on the market 2 years ago for $25.5 million and, more recently, for about $17.5.