McDonald's Drive-Thru Employee Dances to Gaga & Ariana's 'Rain on Me'

Do You Want A High-Kick with That?!?

Play video content @ryanleejohnson/Twitter

One McDonald's drive-thru employee made the wait for a Big Mac pretty entertaining for some customers when he unleashed a performance of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's smash single.

Someone in line was blasting "Rain on Me" in their car speakers loud enough for the employee to hear ... and he took full advantage of the moment. In the video, the drive-thru employee gives customers everything from leg kicks to spins and even a hair flip.

It's unclear exactly who the employee is or where it was shot, but if Lady Gaga and Ariana are looking for a back-up dancer ... look no further.

"Rain on Me" has been massively successful, making it's debut at #1 on The Billboard Hot 100 last week ... and the official music video already has close to 90 million views.