Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' Lines Up $100k for World Central Kitchen

Exclusive

Lady Gaga and Postmates are teaming up to celebrate her highly-anticipated new album ... and the partnership could really benefit the World Central Kitchen.

So, here's the deal ... Lady Gaga's finally dropping "Chromatica" at midnight tonight. Yes, it was supposed to be out around 7 weeks ago but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, to celebrate the release, LG and Postmates will donate up to $100k benefiting celeb chef José Andrés' charity, the World Central Kitchen.

Here's how it'll work ... for every order made on Postmates from Friday through Sunday, Postmates and LG will donate $1 (maxing out at $100k) going directly to the WCK.

As you know by now ... Andrés' organization aims to feed more than 250,000 meals each day to those hardest hit by the pandemic. The chef's restaurants have been feeding people throughout the country, since at least April, for either a nominal fee or free to those who can't afford it. If enough people order through Postmates to hit the $100k mark, it'll be the second time WCK's received a $100k donation. You'll recall HQ also made a huge donation.

And, get this ... Postmates customers who use the code word "CHROMATICA" will also receive free delivery beginning Friday through Sunday.