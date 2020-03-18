Celeb Chef Jose Andres Ready to Feed Americans as Coronavirus Spreads

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Celeb chef Jose Andres is doing everything in his power to be part of the solution when it comes to the coronavirus ... and it starts with feeding America, practically for free.

We got Jose outside his famed D.C. restaurant, Jaleo, on Tuesday where he was preparing to open the joint and serve to-go only meals for $7 to those who can afford it, and for free to those who can't.

Jaleo is just 1 of Jose's 8 restaurants in D.C. and NYC where he's doing this ... and his reasoning is simple -- it's practically a call of duty. The Michelin rated chef -- who's famously feuded with President Trump -- says what he's doing by turning his fancy joints into community soup kitchens, is what every well-off restaurant owner should be doing too.

Check out the video ... Jose's preparing for the worst, which would explain his much bigger ambition to have other restaurants take part in feeding the needy. As he put it, he does NOT want the lack of food to make the ongoing medical crisis any worse.

BTW ... Jose's kept the social distancing guideline of 10 people in mind. The sidewalk outside his restaurant is marked with "stand here" flyers to keep patrons spread out.