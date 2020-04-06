HQ Trivia Donates $100k to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen

Exclusive

HQ Trivia is doing it's part to help those on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus and to make sure no one who has fallen on hard times goes hungry.

The live trivia show app made a $100,000 donation to the World Central Kitchen, a charity founded by celeb chef José Andrés. The WCK makes food for people in emergency zones to make sure everyone stays fed in zones impacted by the disease.

Andres thanked the show in a special video message ... letting them know the donation will be a huge help in the charity's continued success.

HQ also joined Project Isaiah in donating 1 million medical masks to Mount Sinai Hospital as well as 200 iPads so patients can stay in touch with their families while quarantined and receiving medical care.

The trivia show returned last week after a hiatus and has been an escape -- and way to win money -- for thousands. Each night, the show has chosen a different organization to donate to, including $2,500 to the First Responders Children's Foundation, Food Bank for NYC and America's Food Fund. They also donated $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

