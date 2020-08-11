Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Scouting Mansions in Montecito for New Family

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are looking to live large -- as in a much larger house as their first baby's about to arrive.

The couple's been making the rounds in the exclusive, celebrity-enclave of Montecito where they spent the weekend looking at a variety of massive homes. Based on the 3 they toured, it'll be a huge upsize from their current digs ... a 3,000 square ft. pad in nearby Santa Barbara.

The new homes are really massive estates, all of which are at least 10,000 square feet on multiple acres of land.

Property #1:

It's listed at $10 million ... featuring 6 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms on 5 acres. There's also a tennis court, bocce ball court, swimming pool, spa and cabana. There's also some room for their fancy wheels with a 4-car garage.

Property #2:

It's listed at $11 million and features 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms on 3.5 acres. The Mediterranean estate includes sweeping ocean views and a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house. It's got all the bells and whistles ... gym, climbing wall, pool, theater and wine cellar.

Property #3:

The most expensive property the couple toured is listed at $14 million. It's got 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms on 2.5 acres. The architectural gem also includes a 2 bedroom guest house. The entire property's surrounded by lush lawns. There's also an outdoor kitchen, fire pit and pool.

Hard to go wrong if they go with any of the above -- they've all got plenty of space, and then some, for their new addition.