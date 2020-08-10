Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Drop $9.5M for New House

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Drop $9.5M for New Digs ... A Little Downsizing's in Order

8/10/2020 3:32 PM PT
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's New House
MLS

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are running for the hills ... cause that's where their new house is located after dropping almost $10 million.

Aunt Becky and Mossimo are the new owners of a 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom crib in Hidden Hills. It's practically a brand new house ... it was built in 2019, but nobody's lived in it. The couple dropped $9.5 million for the 11,748-square-foot pad, which is tucked inside a super-exclusive gated community.

The farmhouse-style crib offers a "fresh take on luxury country living" ... from marble countertops and high ceilings to a sprawling, grassy backyard and swimming pool. There's also a temperature-controlled wine closet, movie theater and home gym.

The new crib is a little less baller than their Bel-Air estate, which they just sold. As we first reported ... Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen got a deal at $18.75 million.

Tomer Fridman of Compass was the listing agent.

