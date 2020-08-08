Pregnant Katy Perry Busts Hilarious Friday Dance Move as Orlando Bloom Laughs

Play video content

Katy Perry is a week or 2 from giving birth, which makes this video all the more impressive as she accepts Orlando Bloom's challenge to show everyone her moves.

It was Friday, after all, so Orlando challenged Katy to dance to the beat of "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers.

Katy, who's in the car with her fiance, jumps out, raises her shirt and reveals an impressive baby bump ... then shows off some moves that others who are 8 1/2 months pregnant might not do so effortlessly.