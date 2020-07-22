Orlando Bloom Says Beloved Dog Mighty is Dead

Orlando Bloom has ended his search for his beloved dog, Mighty, after finding his collar.

Orlando posted a heartfelt message to all the folks who were concerned or who helped in the search ... "Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar."

He went on ... "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion."

Orlando, who got a tattoo to pay homage to Mighty, thanked everyone in the Santa Barbara area who helped in the search. He thanked them for allowing him in their yards as he searched.

The dog was truly Orlando's best friend, and you could literally feel his pain through his postings. Orlando ended this way ... "I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s."