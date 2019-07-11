Miley Cyrus' Pet Pig Bubba Sue Dies

Miley Cyrus' beloved pet pig, Bubba Sue, has died ... and is now gobbling down apple cores and rolling around in mud in the afterlife.

Nothing breaks like a heart of a person who loses a pet, and Miley's sharing her sadness on a series of Instagram Stories paying tribute to Bubba, aka Pig Pig.

Play video content

The singer first posted a short vid of PP going to town on what's left of an apple as she holds her over her shoulder like a baby. She wrote ... "Very sad to say...my dear friend Pig Pig has passed away....I will miss u always (pig emoji) thank you for so many laughs and good times girl."

Cyrus also shared a cute pic of Bubba as a piglet, with Miley giving her a smooch, and her cover photo for the summer 2015 issue of "Paper" magazine ... for which she posed nude and muddy with Pig Pig.

Miley adopted the sweet swine in August 2014 after her dog, Floyd, died. It's unclear what Pig Pig died from.