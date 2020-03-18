Katy Perry Baby Bumpin' During Grocery Run with Orlando Bloom

Exclusive

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are on the hunt for supermarket supplies -- just like most of us adjusting to life in a pandemic -- but the expectant parents look super comfy doing it.

Orlando and his pregnant, pop singer fiancee hit up a Whole Foods in L.A. Wednesday along with Katy's sister, Angela, and another male friend.

It looks like all 4 remained pretty chill amid the coronavirus panic-shopping many are still doing -- and they walked out fresh produce, frozen veggies, boxes of bottled water and a plant-based protein powder called Vega.

One thing not visible in their haul -- toilet paper. Let's hope they've already stocked up.

We're told Katy and co. shopped for about 30 minutes and practiced good social distancing. She went to the car about 10 minutes before Orlando. Of course, KP -- whose baby bump is more prevalent these days -- could've just needed to get off her feet.

As we reported ... Katy revealed her pregnancy earlier this month in her new "Never Worn White" music video, referring to it as the hardest secret she's had to keep.

She and Orlando recently returned to the U.S. just before the new reality of self-isolating at home to limit the COVID-19 outbreak really set in. They're reportedly postponing their summer wedding in Japan due to the global crisis.