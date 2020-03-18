Coronavirus Has Pregnant Women Seeking Out-of-Hospital Births, Midwives

Exclusive

The coronavirus has pregnant women turning back the clock -- with increased fears about entering jam-packed hospitals, those about to pop are making alternate plans.

Several stand-alone birthing centers across the country tell TMZ they are seeing a massive influx of inquiring moms-to-be looking to deliver their babies -- either at their facilities or even at home ... just like in the old days.

Birthing center employees and directors in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tennessee, Seattle, Minnesota and elsewhere say a lot of third-trimester moms-to-be are freaked out about possibly delivering in hospitals that are getting more and more inundated with coronavirus patients.

Fortunately, most of the birthing centers we spoke with say they're adapting their policies to meet the frenzy -- now, they're taking in gals near full-term pregnancy ... but we've been told if someone is days away from their due date, they'll probably be turned away -- as these centers need time to set up and take measures to guarantee a safe birth.

That's not the only solution that's being considered in light of the crisis. The director of Seattle Birth Centers (a city now considered a major coronavirus hot spot) tells us their community is seeing retired midwives come back into the workforce because some folks are opting to push through right at home.