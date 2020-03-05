Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in 'Never Worn White' Music Video

Capitol Records

Katy Perry doesn't have to suck it in anymore -- her words -- 'cause she's finally comfortable announcing to the world she's pregnant!!!

The singer revealed her pregnancy Wednesday night in her "Never Worn White" music video. It's pretty clear she and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together ... she's seen in the video cradling her baby bump.

No doubt Katy's stoked about the big news. The lyrics feature this verse, "See us in 60 years with a full family tree." Safe to say more are on the way? Either way ... off to a great start!

Katy also took to Instagram and posted a version of her music video with the caption, "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer." On Twitter, Katy wrote, "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore" with an eye roll emoji.

She was seen out earlier this week ... and seems Katy definitely was hiding it. No more!!

This will be Katy's first child. Orlando's got a son, Flynn, with Miranda Kerr. Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. Helluva start to 2020, tho.