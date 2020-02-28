Lil Scrappy & Wife Bambi Expecting Second Child Together

Exclusive

Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi Benson are adding to their brood ... with baby No. 2 on the way!!!

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars are ecstatic about expecting their second kid together. We're told Bambi is currently around 18 weeks pregnant but they don't know the gender just yet. It's still a tad bit too early to tell.

But the celebration's most certainly underway. Lil Scrappy and Bambi -- who got married in September 2017 -- are overjoyed and excited to add to the family. They had their first baby together in September 2018 ... 1-year-old son Breland.

This will be Scrappy's third child. He has a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.