Lil Scrappy's Friend Still Hasn't Recovered Months After Nasty Car Wreck

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Scrappy's friend, Ca$ino Roulette, still suffers from mental trauma 7 months after their horrific car accident, and he's still battling to bounce back from painful abdominal surgeries.

Ca$ino tells TMZ ... he's going through PTSD from the June wreck, reliving the wreck in nightmares. You'll recall, Scrappy was behind the wheel when he fell asleep, swerved off the road and smashed into a utility pole.

Scrappy broke a foot, but Ca$ino suffered broken ribs, a concussion, bruised lungs, liver and kidneys and a ruptured large intestine.

Doctors had to go back into his stomach when he contracted an infection one month after the wreck ... which prolonged his recovery period.

He says he still has trouble breathing, can't run and can barely lift more than 20 pounds.

Lil Scrappy blamed exhaustion and cops investigating the crash closed the case.

Ca$ino tells us he's just now able to get back to work but as we've reported, he's got no beef with Scrappy. They're still friends, and Ca$ino says he's just thankful to have survived an accident that might've killed most people.