Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Closes Doors to Visitors Due to Coronavirus
3/18/2020 11:51 AM PT
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles is closing its doors to most visitors during the coronavirus pandemic ... TMZ has learned.
As of early Wednesday morning, the hospital put the new rules in place to severely restrict the number of outside people entering the hospital. We're told surgery patients, and emergency room patients will be allowed one visitor.
Additionally, anyone who's given birth at the hospital is allowed one visitor. Sorry ... aunts, uncles, grandparents might have to wait until the newborn gets home.
Cedars is following in the footsteps of several other major hospitals around the country -- including ones in San Francisco and New York City.
We're told Cedars has some COVID-19 positive patients and some who suspect they have the virus -- but they have not seen a steep increase in the number of patients.
