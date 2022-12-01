Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.

At the time, we're told Terry didn't give specifics on his diagnosis but he let producers know he couldn't move forward with the show. In the end, our sources say the Bradshaws and E! mutually decided to not go forward with the series. The network has never disclosed the show was canceled.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022 @NFLonFOX

Last month, Terry revealed on NFL on FOX he went in for an MRI for what he thought were neck issues ... and that's when doctors discovered a tumor and diagnosed him with Merkel cell carcinoma -- a rare, aggressive form of skin cancer.

Terry had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in November 2021, during the airing of the second season of the show.

The series, which was filmed at the family's ranch in Oklahoma, was centered around the 4-time Super Bowl champ, his wife Tammy and their 3 daughters.