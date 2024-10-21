Deshaun Watson Out For Season With Ruptured Achilles

It's official -- Deshaun Watson's 2024-25 season is over ... after an MRI revealed the quarterback ruptured his Achilles during Sunday's game.

The news confirms what many assumed after watching the Browns' $230 million man fall to the ground in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals ... with game footage showing Watson's tendon appear to pop as he tried to run prior to halftime.

Watson was untouched prior to hitting the turf ... and as he was tended to by the medical staff, his emotions made it clear it was serious.

As we previously reported, the injury was met with both cheers and boos from the home crowd ... which irked LeBron James and several Browns players.

Cleveland has little-to-no hope to turn things around after starting the season 1-6 ... but it now all hangs on Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to scrap together some wins, if possible.