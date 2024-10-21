Deshaun Watson Out For Season With Ruptured Achilles
Deshaun Watson Ruptured Achilles ... Out For Season
It's official -- Deshaun Watson's 2024-25 season is over ... after an MRI revealed the quarterback ruptured his Achilles during Sunday's game.
The news confirms what many assumed after watching the Browns' $230 million man fall to the ground in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals ... with game footage showing Watson's tendon appear to pop as he tried to run prior to halftime.
DESHAUN WATSON IS DOWN. pic.twitter.com/pUnC1RIMbl— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 20, 2024 @MrMatthew_CFB
Watson was untouched prior to hitting the turf ... and as he was tended to by the medical staff, his emotions made it clear it was serious.
As we previously reported, the injury was met with both cheers and boos from the home crowd ... which irked LeBron James and several Browns players.
Cleveland has little-to-no hope to turn things around after starting the season 1-6 ... but it now all hangs on Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to scrap together some wins, if possible.
Watson has a long road to recovery -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers most recently had the same ailment ... and his entire 2023-24 campaign was scrapped after going down in Week 1 a year ago.