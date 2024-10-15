Davante Adams Crashes Aaron Rodgers' Interview After Jets Trade

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Davante Adams wasted no time linking back up with his buddy, Aaron Rodgers -- he crashed the quarterback's interview just hours after it was revealed he was going to be a New York Jet!!

Adams made the surprise appearance during Rodgers' weekly hit on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday ... and the two couldn't contain their excitement.

"We're back man," Adams said while standing behind his old Green Bay Packers teammate. "We're back!"

The All-Pro wide receiver hasn't played for Las Vegas since September 22, as he's been nursing a hamstring injury. But he told McAfee he's feeling great and was working with the Raiders' training staff leading up to the trade -- so he'll be ready to roll.

While the two last played together in 2021, Adams doesn't expect it'll take too long to return to their old form -- as they'll be working with the same playbook they had in Green Bay.

"I'm sure there are a few new little nuances," he said. "But for the most part, a lot of the same verbiage. It's still the same O.G. right here, so we should be able to pick up where we left off; that's the idea."

Rodgers told McAfee he first heard the news from Adams after midnight ... following the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"I'm really excited," he said. "Love Tae. He's a phenomenal player and a dear friend. It was a crappy day yesterday, obviously. We had a good chance to get to 3-3 and win a home game. Kind of gave that one away."

"I was pissed driving home through traffic. Had a couple messages, was just not in the mood to talk to anybody. Got home and Tae called and texted me, so I finally called him back."

Adams was reportedly already in East Rutherford getting checked out before the trade news broke ... proving New York couldn't wait to bring in the new superstar.