Aaron Rodgers Explains Tense Sideline Encounter With Jets Coach Robert Saleh

Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh had such a weird moment on the sideline of the Jets game Thursday night, it had many wondering if the two were beefing ... but the quarterback was adamant following the contest that he and his coach are just fine.

The awkward scene unfolded in the second quarter of New York's blowout win over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium ... when Saleh went to give his star signal-caller a hug following a touchdown drive.

Check out video from the Amazon broadcast, as Saleh went to throw his arms around Rodgers .... the QB rebuked the embrace -- and muttered something that appeared to make his head coach recoil.

Almost immediately, the clip burned up social media -- with internet detectives working HARD to try to read Rodgers' lips.

The vid went so viral, a reporter actually asked Rodgers about it after the 24-3 victory ... and he insisted there were no hard feelings whatsoever.

"He's not a big hugger usually," the 40-year-old said. "So, I didn't know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. He talks a lot about two-score leads. So, I just kind of gave him a push and said, 'Two-score lead.' That's what happened."

For his part, Saleh brushed off the encounter too ... backing up Rodgers' "two-score lead" explanation.

