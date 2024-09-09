Brett Favre Predicts Bounceback For Aaron Rodgers, 'The Greatest Playmaker'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jets fans are going to love this ... Brett Favre tells TMZ Sports that as long as Aaron Rodgers stays healthy this season -- New York will compete for an AFC Championship.

Favre raved about his former teammate in the leadup to New York's opening-season game against the San Francisco 49ers ... explaining to us he truly believes the future Hall of Famer is still "arguably the greatest playmaker in the game right now."

Favre said that no matter what breaks down around Aaron, he can fix it -- which is something New York teams have historically struggled with throughout the years.

"For lack of a better term," the ex-quarterback said, "he can make chicken salad out of chicken s*** pretty quickly."

Of course, if Rodgers can stay healthy is a big question mark. After all, he only made it through a few snaps last season before his Achilles gave out.

But the 40-year-old quarterback told media members last week he's feeling good -- and is expecting "greatness" in 2024.