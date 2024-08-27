Brett Favre Hopes 'Concussed' Documentary Sheds Light On Head Trauma in NFL

Play video content TMZSports.com

Brett Favre's new doc, 'Concussed,' drops Tuesday -- chronicling the journey of late former player, Tyler Sash, as well as the football legend -- a film the retired Packers great desperately hopes will shine a light on the effects of head trauma in the NFL.

54-year-old Favre, who has long been a proponent of keeping players safe while on the field, served as an Executive Producer on "Concussed: The American Dream."

While Brett's story is well-known -- he was as tough as they come on the field -- the documentary also highlights the plight of Sash, ex-New York Giants safety, who died in 2015 from a drug overdose two years after he was released by the G-Men.

It was later discovered that TS had stage 2 CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy Disease).

Favre, who took an insane amount of hits during his 20-season NFL career, tells TMZ Sports he hopes his doc continues to bring awareness to CTE.

"[Tyler] was drafted by the Giants and within a couple of years, had a major concussion early on and just went berserk," Favre said. "[He] went back home and went berserk."

"This the thing I try to tell people -- it doesn't matter if you've had 20 major concussions or one concussion, period. The one concussion can be the one that destroys your whole life and the guy with 20 major concussions may seemingly have a pleasant life."

And, Favre isn't exactly pointing the finger at the NFL. Believe it or not, Brett actually praised the league for its attempts to keep players safe, from instituting new rules to helmet upgrades ... but, he still wants more.

"They need to gear their money and energy to finding a solution, a treatment."

Favre even went into detail about the injuries he suffered during his Hall of Fame career ... which he's paying for now.