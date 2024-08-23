Aaron Rodgers, Marcus Stroman Get VIP Treatment at Mike. Concert

Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for the new season with some tunes ... checking out his good friend Mike.'s concert in NYC -- and he had the best seat in the house!!

The New York Jets quarterback and his fellow Big Apple star, Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, were VIP guests at the musician's sold-out "Upside Down Tour" gig at the Rooftop at Pier 17 on Thursday ... and they appeared to be having a blast.

Rodgers and Mike. -- FKA Mike Stud -- have been pals for a while ... but the singer/rapper and Stroman go back even further ... as they were both teammates on the Duke baseball team.

Rodgers and Stroman enjoyed their spot on the side of the stage ... but also made their way into the crowd during the performance.

The two-time All-Star also joined Mike. on stage when he did renditions of his songs, "These Days" and "Life Got Crazy."

It's clear Mike. was stoked to have the company ... as he sported a Rodgers-themed shirt earlier in the day.

Cleveland Cavaliers hooper Georges Niang was also present for the bash ... so the crowd really was full of athletes.