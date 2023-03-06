Marcus Stroman On Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving Controversies, 'Knew Nike Was Trash'

Marcus Stroman is calling out Nike, accusing the retail conglomerate of being hypocritical for its drastically different responses to Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving's controversies -- saying, "always knew Nike was trash."

Nike released a statement over the weekend after Morant displayed a gun on Instagram Live ... saying, "We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

You'll recall ... Nike parted ways with Irving, who had been with the company since 2011 after the superstar point guard tweeted out a link to a controversial film. Now, Strowman is pointing out what he believes is a double standard ... with Nike sticking by Ja, but not Kyrie.

"Kyrie posted a link with zero comments and they ended his contract. I always knew Nike was trash," the Chicago Cubs star pitcher tweeted. "Thankful to be free from any of these companies!"

Nike cut ties with Irving -- whose contract was set to expire in October 2023 -- one month after the shoe giant suspended its relationship with him. At the time, Nike cofounder and chairman Phil Knight said "Kyrie stepped over the line, adding, "It's kind of that simple."

Meanwhile, Morant -- who is also accused of beating up a teenager during a pickup basketball game, before allegedly flashing a gun in his waistband -- was suspended for at least two games by the Grizzlies.

Play video content

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday ... there's no timetable for Morant's return.

"We're taking it one day at a time," Jenkins said. "This is going to be an ongoing healing process, so I can't comment in terms of what the exact timetable's going to be because it's really not a timetable situation."