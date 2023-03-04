Ja Morant Appears To Brandish Gun In Instagram Live Video, NBA Investigating

Ja Morant appeared to brandish a gun while filming a selfie video on social media late Friday night ... and now, the NBA says it's investigating it all.

The two-time All-Star went live on his Instagram page following the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Denver Nuggets ... showing him while out at what seemed to be a strip club.

Morant, shirtless, was dancing around ... rapping along to NBA YoungBoy's "Bring 'Em Out." Suddenly, he flashed what appeared to be a gun in front of the camera.

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023 @Akademiks

In the footage, you can see the 23-year-old brought the object near his face for a brief moment, before pulling it away.

It's not clear if the gun was real or not. An NBA spokesperson said in a statement Saturday morning, "We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating."

Morant was recently accused of flashing a gun at a teenager following an altercation the two had at his home in Tennessee over the summer.

Cops investigated the claims, and officials ultimately declined prosecution in the case, citing a lack of evidence.

Morant was also recently seen doing a finger gun celebration during a game against the Rockets.