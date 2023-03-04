Ja Morant Appears To Brandish Gun In Instagram Live Video, NBA Investigating
3/4/2023 9:53 AM PT
Ja Morant appeared to brandish a gun while filming a selfie video on social media late Friday night ... and now, the NBA says it's investigating it all.
The two-time All-Star went live on his Instagram page following the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Denver Nuggets ... showing him while out at what seemed to be a strip club.
Morant, shirtless, was dancing around ... rapping along to NBA YoungBoy's "Bring 'Em Out." Suddenly, he flashed what appeared to be a gun in front of the camera.
In the footage, you can see the 23-year-old brought the object near his face for a brief moment, before pulling it away.
It's not clear if the gun was real or not. An NBA spokesperson said in a statement Saturday morning, "We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating."
Morant was recently accused of flashing a gun at a teenager following an altercation the two had at his home in Tennessee over the summer.
Cops investigated the claims, and officials ultimately declined prosecution in the case, citing a lack of evidence.
Morant was also recently seen doing a finger gun celebration during a game against the Rockets.
The former Murray State Racer has become an NBA star since he was drafted in 2019 ... leading the Grizzlies to two playoff appearances while averaging 22.5 points per game.