Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!

The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN.

"Been drug tested like 6 times this season," NBA All-Star said on Twitter.

"Walked in the arena & found out I got another one today 😂🙄"

OH MY GOODNESS JA MORANT 😱



DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE pic.twitter.com/OQsyR28lKj — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023 @NBA

Of course, Morant's been playing at an incredible level -- averaging 27.5 points and 7.9 assists per game -- and although the drug tests are random, according to the NBA, many players ain't buyin' that at all.

In fact, the 7th test comes days after Morant destroyed Pacers' big man Jalen Smith with a monstrous poster dunk. He also had 23 points and 10 assists in Saturday's win.

The NBA even praised the 6-foot-3 guard for what it called the "dunk of the year."

Ironically, fans joked with Morant after the big jam, saying the league would probably test him after that dunk.